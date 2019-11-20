Company's groundbreaking nanoparticle research has potential to achieve superior effects with reduced amounts of cannabinoids and may lead to new product creation, research avenues

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2019) - MCTC Holdings Inc. (OTC Pink: MCTC) today announces an expanded R&D program designed to produce polymeric nanoparticles of cannabinol (CBN). Expansion of the Company's R&D program also includes a goal of creating nanoparticles of cannabinoid glycosides. MCTC believes such nanoparticles and nanofibers will hold significant future commercial viability.

CBN is found only in small amounts and mostly results from oxidation of the other cannabinoids in cannabis. Thus, CBN is difficult and expensive to obtain. Nanoparticles of CBN have the potential to allow formulators to use only minuscule amounts of the cannabinoid to achieve the same or superior effects attained using much larger amounts of traditionally prepared CBN. Based on MCTC's own experience producing cannabidiol (CBD) nanoparticles and nanofibers, the Company's research team plans to produce CBN nanoparticles with both immediate and controlled-release properties.

"We are continuing our R&D programs based on three primary goals," commented MCTC CEO Arman Tabatabaei. "First, we plan to continue toward mass production of immediate and controlled-release CBD nanoparticles and, to a lesser extent, CBD nanofibers. Second, we plan to utilize this experience to replicate the process using some of the minor cannabinoids, with CBN selected as the first target. Lastly, we are focusing all of our research toward protecting the intellectual property we develop. Thus far, we have filed four patents, with one additional application in progress. We are likely to file several more patent applications over the coming months as our cannabinoid R&D programs progress."

MCTC has also added the creation of nanoparticles of cannabinoid glycosides to its research program.

One of the aims of the CBN, minor cannabinoid and glycosides research program is to develop nanoparticles of these cannabinoids for inclusion in coaxial particles of other cannabinoids. For example, several studies indicate that CBN may counteract some of the negative effects of other cannabinoids; thus, the creation of coaxial particles containing both CBN and other cannabinoids, especially psychoactive cannabinoids, could lead to new avenues of research and possibility to commercially viable products.

The polymer-based nanoparticles being developed by MCTC significantly differ from the simple oil-in-water nanoemulsions being marketed as interim solutions for the food and beverage industry. The polymer-based particles the Company is developing will allow for significant loading of active ingredients and unparalleled flexibility in creating custom cannabinoid combinations with unique performance characteristics. MCTC believes polymeric nanoparticles will be an important technology area for the cannabinoid formulation marketplace. The Company plans multiple additional patent filings relative to these technologies.

