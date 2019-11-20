Telia Carrier today announced that MOBITV, a global leader in app-based TV video delivery solutions, will utilize Telia Carrier's #1 ranked global IP backbone to provide scalable capacity and connectivity for MOBITV's Pay TV operator customers across the U.S.

For a first-rate viewing experience, video consumers need consistently reliable, redundant, and robust connectivity to the app-based TV video provider's data center. MOBITV has needed to meet this connectivity challenge as they expand throughout the U.S. With Telia Carrier's substantial U.S. network footprint, MOBITV customers can now get direct access to the MOBITV data center from more than 100 points of presence (PoPs) conveniently located throughout the U.S.

Direct access to Telia Carrier's scalable and redundant backbone seamlessly delivers the low-latency, high-capacity connectivity demanded by streaming video. This allows MOBITV operator customers to benefit from flexibility in both cost and service level, whilst maintaining a high quality of experience for their end-users.

"Connectivity is key to us when launching a relationship with a new customer. It can take months for that operator to explore potential partners, secure quotes, select and then wait for connectivity to be established, all of which slows their time to success as a MOBITV partner," said Casey Fann, VP of Operations, MOBITV. "Now, with Telia Carrier and the diverse, secure, scalable access it's offering our customers, the entire process is accelerated. We can refer customers to a partner we trust, confident that we're extending our value and service levels along with fast access to the direct connectivity they need to take advantage of our services."

"We share MOBITV's focus on value and customer service. By offering a predictable, three-tier option for connectivity from more than 100 POPs in the US, we are supporting MobiTV's efforts to stand up new clients in a timely, efficient manner," said Rob Pulkownik, Director, Market Development, Telia Carrier. "Our partnership simplifies the connectivity aspect of MOBITV's offering, decreasing time to market from a couple of months to a couple of weeks. This also helps MOBITV's ISP and Operator customers to accelerate service delivery to their customers."

Top-ranked global backbone

For more than two decades Telia Carrier's global fibre backbone has grown organically, without acquisitions. It was the first network to successfully transmit 1 Tb/s in super channels on its U.S. network and recently announced the first real-time transmission of 600Gb/s wavelengths in a live production network. According to Dyn Research's global backbone rankings, Telia Carrier's global IP backbone, AS1299, is currently ranked number one. The company enables worldwide connectivity by connecting more than 300 Points of Presence (PoPs) across Europe, North America, Asia, and the Middle East.

About Telia Carrier

Telia Carrier owns and operates one of the world's most extensive fiber backbones. Our mission is to provide exceptional network infrastructure and services empowering individuals, businesses and societies to execute their most critical activities. By working close to our customers, we make big ideas happen at the speed of fiber. Discover more at teliacarrier.com.

About MOBITV

MOBITV is the leading white-label, end-to-end streaming video solution in the market, which enables Pay TV operators to rapidly launch a branded, thoroughly compliant, fully-featured app-based Pay TV service. With the explosion of smart TVs and connected devices like Apple TV, Roku and Fire TV, MOBITV has been able to extend its platform to provide a true multi-screen experience, replacing outdated set-top box solutions. Operators now have a way to offer a full cable line-up with an on-demand catalog, live TV, catch-up TV, network DVR and recommendations available on nearly every device. MOBITV powers a fully IP-based approach and, in combination with the almost two decades of MOBITV's expertise in IP video delivery, operators can finally make the switch to a truly future-proof TV solution. For more information please visit http://www.mobitv.com.

