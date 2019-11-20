Dr. Radoslav Danilak, founder and CEO of semiconductor startup Tachyum Inc., was invited to visit Hong Kong and Shenzhen, China as part of the recent Central Europe Business Summit ("CEBS") under patronage of Forbes to help build bridges and expand relationships with potential customers, partners and investors in the data center looking to introduce the company's Prodigy Universal Processor Chip as a transformational asset for China.

Tachyum was one of three innovative companies invited to present "Fresh Ideas from Central Europe" as part of CEBS to an audience of investors and business leaders from the Chinese market, one of the largest economic powers in high-tech, fin-tech and e-commerce. With Prodigy being the first and only Universal Processor combining general-purpose processors, high-performance computing (HPC), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and deep machine learning (ML) in a single chip, there is large potential to deploy Prodigy to improve performance, energy consumption, server utilization and space requirements across a number of use cases.

In one such use case, China has been pushing for the adoption of AI on industrial scale by provincial government, public agencies, private and state-owned enterprises for the past few years. As investment continues into industrial AI solutions and similar technologies, there is a number of new opportunities available for Chinese companies looking to boost the region's economy. In the current state, where the world could be facing an economic slow-down, the increasing trade between EU and China is essential for accelerating the growth of both of these world superpowers.

"I was honored to be invited to share the innovation and technological advancements being generated right now in Central Europe and how this progress can best be utilized by leading Chinese companies to advance our mutual interests and generate additional business opportunities," said Danilak. "It was a rewarding summit where the Chinese audience was introduced to how they can turn data centers into cost-effective universal computing centers with Prodigy, and we were introduced to the specific needs and cultural sensitivities of this massive market. I am glad to have had an opportunity to serve as an ambassador to building a path to our mutual success with potential Chinese partners. This invitation is proof that Tachyum technology is recognized not just by Europe, but by the rest of the world."

Tachyum's Prodigy Universal Processor Chip is the smallest and fastest general purpose, 64-core processor developed to date, requiring 10x less processor power, and reducing processor cost by 3x. Prodigy will directly enable a 32-Tensor Exaflop supercomputer and allow the building of machines more powerful than the human brain by 2021, years ahead of industry expectations. Prodigy reduces data center TCO (annual total cost of ownership) by 4x, through its disruptive processor architecture and a smart compiler that has made many parts of the hardware found in typical processors redundant. Fewer transistors, fewer and shorter wires, due to a smaller, simpler core, translates into much greater speed and power efficiency for the Prodigy processor.

About Tachyum

Named for the Greek prefix "tachy," meaning speed, combined with the suffix "-um," indicating an element (e.g. lithium), Tachyum is meant to evoke the notion of "an element of speed". Tachyum emerged from stealth mode in 2017 to engineer disruptive intelligent information processing products. Tachyum's founders have a track record of solving problems caused by device physics in semiconductors, to deliver transformational products to global markets, and are backed by IPM Growth, the Central Eastern European venture capital platform, as Tachyum's lead investor. For more information visit: http://tachyum.com

