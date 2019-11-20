Epiq expands company-wide initiative to accelerate the deployment of artificial intelligence for clients globally

Coordinated investments in technology, partnerships, and talent ensure that clients working across the globe can apply artificial intelligence to achieve the best outcomes for their businesses

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2019



"AI provides our clients with a key to unlock the potential value, and decrease the risks and costs, inherent in the massive and growing volume of business data," said Roger Pilc, president and general manager, Epiq legal solutions. "Already the leading industry practitioner of AI-enabled technology-assisted review services, Epiq has expanded the global reach of its AI services and trained staff."

As part of its expanded AI initiative, Epiq announced today it is rolling out the latest versions of NexLP, Brainspace, and Relativity Analytics globally, across its industry leading global data centers. In addition to working closely with select industry AI technology leaders, Epiq also leverages data scientists and proprietary algorithms to develop new products with transformative capabilities for its clients.

To thoroughly enable the application of AI in its services, Epiq is certifying over 300 of its document review, client service, solution architect, and operations team members through detailed and proprietary training programs.

With this expansion of capability, Epiq can effectively serve its global client base, including the management of multi-jurisdictional projects. Epiq can now assure the consistent ability to manage AI-supported workflows across languages such as Mandarin, Cantonese, Korean and Japanese.

"Epiq brings the deepest human knowledge to the art and science of data review, working closely with the industry's leading analytics practitioners," said Eric Crawley, vice president of review and analytics. "Effectively mining sensitive data, including privileged information, requires a robust combination of human and machine intelligence. We are excited that our AI competency also provides an advantage in areas of information governance and data breach, allowing Epiq to provide broader value to our clients."

Epiq has deep experience applying advanced analytics to eDiscovery matters for the benefit of its clients, using AI in over 1,000 matters in the past year, spanning an array of litigated matters, regulatory reviews, and internal investigations. Recent client engagements include leveraging AI for a leading international bank, a national healthcare provider, and one of America's largest cities. The matter type and project size differed greatly in each case, but those clients sought the cost, time, and quality advantages that only Epiq can offer.



About Epiq

Epiq, a global leader in the legal services industry, takes on large-scale, increasingly complex tasks for corporate counsel, law firms, and business professionals with efficiency, clarity, and confidence. Clients rely on Epiq to streamline the administration of business operations, class action and mass tort, court reporting, eDiscovery, regulatory, compliance, restructuring, and bankruptcy matters. Epiq subject-matter experts and technologies create efficiency through expertise and deliver confidence to high-performing clients around the world. Learn more at https://www.epiqglobal.com.