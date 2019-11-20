Point Roberts, Washington and Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2019) - Investorideas.com (www.investorideas.com), a global investor news source covering Artificial Intelligence (AI) brings you today's special edition of The AI Eye - watching stock news, deal tracker and advancements in artificial intelligence, featuring GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink: GTCH).

GBT Technologies Inc.'s (OTC Pink: GTCH) Epsilon EDA (Electronic Design Automation) program, with its Avant! AI implementation, distinguishes it among competitors, according to company CTO, Dr. Danny Rittman.

"What Epsilon will have that all of these guys will not have … Epsilon will have Avant! in it," Rittman said in a recent interview with Investorideas.com. "It will do something very simple that currently no other programs do. Avant! will equip Epsilon with a phenomenon that we call 'an attention to details'. The neural network will actually pay attention as the design is going forward. And that's something new."

GBT announced its intention to implement its Avant! AI into Epsilon in a recent press release, in which Rittman commented:

"We identified the EDA field, a modern domain used to design integrated circuits (ICs), that we believe can significantly benefit from our AI technology. One of the major problems with today's advanced chips, is their reliability. If a chip is not going through accurate electrical design for reliability, it can overheat, perform poorly or fail."

Rittman explained how Epsilon executes its analysis as the chip is being designed, enabling designers to correct problems as they arise.

"Epsilon performs an analysis - which we call the reliability analysis - on the microchip itself, on all of its circuitry during the design phase," he said. "So, when the design is complete, the chip is operating [with] very low-power consumption, it doesn't get hot and therefore can live longer, perform faster and produce better results."

"If it finds any suspicious areas, it immediately alerts the user as he or she designs the circuit. I would compare it to a spell check. It's highlighting red as the designer works," he said. "That's the biggest advantage of Epsilon. It's a real-time analysis for reliability."

An excerpt from the press release outlines the scope of application Epsilon has to address specific problems in the IC design:

As the design moves forward and a more physical layout is produced, the system will adapt to identify weak spots, predicting potential reliability failures due to physics phenomena like Negative Bias Temperature Instability (NBTI), Electromigration (EM), Hot Carrier Injection (HCI) and Time Dependent Dielectric Breakdown (TDDB). The system is targeting a chip's reliability prediction to be addressed during early design stages, making correction easier. It is the goal that Epsilon will be able to provide a wide range of reliability predictions, ensuring reliable operation and efficient power consumption.

