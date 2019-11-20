Companies Renew Agreement for Touchscreens, Touch Pads

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR), the leading developer and licensor of touch feedback technology, today announced it has signed an agreement with the technology company Continental, a leading international supplier of human-machine interface (HMI) solutions for automobiles. The agreement grants Continental access to Immersion's advanced haptic technologies for its automotive interfaces.

Immersion and Continental initially signed a license agreement in 2014, providing Continental with access to Immersion's patented haptic technology for use in in-vehicle touchscreens and touch pads. This latest agreement provides Continental with access to Immersion's expanded patented haptic technology.

The adoption of in-vehicle surfaces is increasing throughout the automotive industry as responsive touchscreens and touch pads replace mechanical buttons and dials. Haptic technology provides natural, direct, and responsive user feedback, making it easier for drivers to interact with climate control and navigation, as well as access media and infotainment.

"We are thrilled that Continental has renewed our license agreement and will continue to integrate our advanced haptics into its touchscreens and touch pads," said Ramzi Haidamus, Immersion's CEO. "Together, we can further enhance the in-vehicle HMI and improve the driving experience through the power of touch."

"In-vehicle human-machine interface with active haptic feedback enhances the driving experience and can make driving safer," said Andreas Brueninghaus, Principal Technical Expert Haptics Appearance, Business Unit Instrumentation Driver HMI, Continental. "Incorporating Immersion's haptics has been instrumental in this, and with our license agreement renewal, we look forward to continuing our adoption of the technology."

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) is the leading innovator of touch feedback technology, also known as haptics. The company provides technology solutions for creating immersive and realistic experiences that enhance digital interactions by engaging users' sense of touch. Immersion's technology has been adopted in more than 3 billion digital devices, and provides haptics in mobile, automotive, gaming, medical and consumer electronics products. Immersion is headquartered in San Jose, California with offices worldwide. Learn more at www.immersion.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions that, if they never materialize or prove incorrect, could cause the results of Immersion Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

All statements, other than the statements of historical fact, are statements that may be deemed forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the statement that the adoption of in-vehicle surfaces is increasing throughout the automotive industry as responsive touchscreens and touch pads replace mechanical buttons and dials; the statement that Haptics incorporated into pedals can help minimize driver distraction; the statement that Continental will continue to integrate our advanced haptics into its touchscreens, touch pads, and accelerator pedals; the statement that Immersion can further enhance the in-vehicle HMI and improve the driving experience through the power of touch; the statement that In-vehicle HMI with active haptic feedback enhances the driving experience and can make driving safer; and the statement that Continental looks forward to continuing its adoption of the technology.

Immersion's actual results might differ materially from those stated or implied by such forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties associated with Immersion's business, which include, but are not limited to: unanticipated difficulties and challenges encountered in product development efforts by Immersion and its licensees (including Continental); unanticipated difficulties and challenges encountered in implementation efforts by Immersion's licensees; adverse outcomes in any future intellectual property-related litigation and the costs related thereto; the effects of the current macroeconomic climate; delay in or failure to achieve adoption of or commercial demand for Immersion's products or third party products incorporating Immersion's technologies; a delay in or failure to achieve the acceptance of touch feedback as a critical user experience; unanticipated effects of haptic technology (including particular implementations thereof) on drivers' focus or attention; and a reversal in current or anticipated consumer trends (such as a preference for responsive touchscreens and touch pads over mechanical buttons and dials). Many of these risks and uncertainties are beyond the control of Immersion.

For a more detailed discussion of these factors, and other factors that could cause actual results to vary materially, interested parties should review the risk factors listed in Immersion's most current Form 10-K, and Form 10-Q, both of which are on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this press release reflect Immersion's beliefs and predictions as of the date of this release. Immersion disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements as a result of financial, business, or any other developments occurring after the date of this release.

Immersion and the Immersion logo are trademarks of Immersion Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

(IMMR C)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191120005233/en/

Contacts:

Media Inquiries:

Immersion

Linda Quach, +1-408-350-8832

lquach@immersion.com

or

Investor Inquiries:

The Blueshirt Group

Jennifer Jarman, +1-415-217-5866

jennifer@blueshirtgroup.com