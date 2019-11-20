Zynga Inc. (Nasdaq:ZNGA), a global leader in interactive entertainment, announced today that its Chief Financial Officer Ger Griffin will present at the following upcoming investor conference.

Nasdaq Investor Conference

Date: Wednesday, December 4, 2019

Speaker: Ger Griffin, Chief Financial Officer

Time: 8:45 AM GMT 12:45 AM PT

Location: London, UK

The event will be available through a live audio webcast, which will be accessible on Zynga's Investor Relations website at http://investor.zynga.com. A replay will also be available on Zynga's Investor Relations website following the event.

About Zynga Inc.

Zynga is a global leader in interactive entertainment with a mission to connect the world through games. To date, more than one billion people have played Zynga's franchises including CSR Racing, Empires Puzzles, Merge Dragons!, Words With Friends and Zynga Poker. Zynga's games are available in more than 150 countries and are playable across social platforms and mobile devices worldwide. Founded in 2007, the company is headquartered in San Francisco with locations in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland, India, Turkey and Finland. For more information, visit www.zynga.com or follow Zynga on Twitter and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

During the course of the presentations, Zynga may make forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the company. Statements including words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate" or "expect" and statements in the future tense are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or actual future results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to Zynga's latest SEC filings (including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2019) for a discussion of important factors that could cause actual events or actual results to differ materially from those discussed during the presentation. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the presentation; Zynga assumes no obligation to, and does not necessarily intend to, update these forward-looking statements.

