Visiongain Publishes Global Specialty Fuel Additives Market 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis by Application (Gasoline, Diesel, Aviation Turbine Fuel, Others), by Product (Deposit Control Additives, Cetane Improvers, Antioxidants, Lubricity Improvers, Cold Flow Improvers, Corrosion Inhibitors, Other), Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts
Market Definition:
• Fuel Additives are substances that are added to transmission oil and engine oil and coolants to improve their properties. Specialty additives are added to oils and fuels in refineries.
• Specialty Fuel Additives make a contribution to the operational reliability of a car, when added to petrol or diesel, it makes sure that the fuel remains fluid at extreme temperatures below zero These additives also have a cleaning effect on mechanical components.
Market Overview and Trends
• Increase in product developments and business expansion by significant players is anticipated to provide attractive growth opportunities to market players in the forecast period.
Market Dynamics:
Factors Influencing the Market Growth:
• Increasing consumption of bio-fuels
• Regulatory emission standards for light and heavy vehicles
• Growing use of Ultra Low Sulfur Diesel (ULSD)
Factors Restraining the Market Growth:
• Growing demand for LPG and CNG as transportation fuels
Market Segmentation 2019-2029:
Application
• Gasoline Market, 2019-2029
• Diesel Market, 2019-2029
• Aviation turbine fuel Market, 2019-2029
• Other Application Market, 2019-2029
Product
• Deposit Control Additives Market, 2019-2029
• Cetane Improvers Market, 2019-2029
• Antioxidants Market, 2019-2029
• Lubricity Improvers Market, 2019-2029
• Cold Flow Improvers Market, 2019-2029
• Corrosion Inhibitors Market, 2019-2029
• Other Market, 2019-2029
Geographic breakdown
Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:
• North America Market, 2019-2029
• Latin America Market, 2019-2029
• Europe Market, 2019-2029
• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029
• Middle East and Africa World Market, 2019-2029
Competitive Analysis:
• Companies are actively engaged in different developmental strategies such as product development in order to improve and increase their foothold in the global Specialty Fuel Additives market.
Companies covered in the report include:
Afton Chemical
Armored AutoGroup Incorporated
Ashland Incorporated
Berkshire Hathaway Incorporated
Buckman Laboratories International
Champion Technologies Incorporated
Clorox Company
ConocoPhillips
Dover Chemical, see ICC Industries
DuPont (EI) de Nemours
Ecolab Incorporated
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Groupe SNPE
Huntsman Corporation
ICC Industries Incorporated
Illinois Tool Works Incorporated
Incorporated
Innospec
LyondellBasell Industries
Parker-Hannifin Corporation
Rheochemie Gmbh
Royal Dutch Shell plc
Société Anonyme d'Explosifs et de Produits Chimiques SA
Soltex Incorporated
Stepan Company
TPC Group Incorporated
Warren Oil Company Incorporated
