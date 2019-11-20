Arcure Continues Its International Expansion by Equipping the Westconnex Motorway, Mega-construction Site in Sydney

PARIS, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialising in artificial intelligence (AI) applied to image processing in the industrial world, Arcure has been selected by the consortium Lendlease Samsung Bouygues Joint Venture (LSBJV) to equip machines working on the WestConnex M4-M5 Link project in Sydney with Blaxtair, the reference solution for pedestrian protection around industrial vehicles.

"WestConnex is one of the largest road infrastructure projects in Australia. Having equipped industrial sites in the Greater Paris area and also supplied Blaxtair pedestrian detection systems for mobile plant on parts of the London underground expansion project, we are proud to work on the safety element of this huge undertaking. This new collaboration on an infrastructure operation of this size testifies to the relevance of the Blaxtair solution and has spurred us to actively seek further international projects and opportunities," Franck Gayraud, CEO and co-founder of Arcure.

Blaxtair is the result of a collaboration between Arcure and the CEA's (note to editors: in France, the CEA is the Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission) research laboratories and is considered the industry-leading, embedded detection system. This innovative 3D camera detects obstacles around mobile plant and/or materials handling equipment. Thanks to AI, Blaxtair differentiates between pedestrians in the designated detection zone and objects/obstacles, thus helping to avoid pedestrian collisions. Its unique technology will warn a driver in case of danger, avoiding unnecessary alarms and untimely stops. The adaptability and responsiveness offered by the Blaxtair system allows mobile plant to be used with minimal risk to pedestrians on industrial sites with the most demanding operating conditions. Arcure will initially equip nearly 80 vehicles on site with the Blaxtair system.

The M4 and M5 links of the WestConnex project consist of two 7.5-kilometer long four-lane tunnels connecting the M4 to the new M5. The tunnels are part of a 33-kilometer WestConnex motorway program designed to make life easier for the 5.25 million people in Sydney, Australia's most populous city. The Lendlease Samsung Bouygues Joint Venture Consortium (LSBJV), consisting of Lendlease Engineering, Samsung C&T Corporation and Bouygues Construction Australia (a subsidiary of Bouygues Construction), began work in late 2018 and is expected to complete in 2023.

