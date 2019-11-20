Technavio has been monitoring the global neurology devices market and the market is poised to grow by USD 9.02 billion during 2020-2024 at a CAGR of almost 12% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 171-page research report with TOC on "Neurology Devices Market Analysis Report by Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), by Product (Neurostimulation devices, Interventional neurology devices, Neurosurgery devices, Cerebrospinal fluid management devices, and Others), and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024."

The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of the neurological disorders. In addition, the strong prevalence of wearable neurology devices is anticipated to further boost the growth of the neurology devices market.

The prevalence of neurological disorders which include PD, MS, sleep apnea, epilepsy, brain tumors, brain aneurysm, brain stroke, and brain tumors is increasing. These disorders are associated with the central and peripheral nervous systems. Patients experience pain, neurological instability, seizures, paralysis, and muscle weakness under these conditions. Several factors including chromosomal abnormalities or congenital defects in genes cause these neurological conditions. Thus, the increasing prevalence of the neurological disorders is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Neurology Devices Market Companies:

Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments such as Established Pharmaceuticals, Nutritionals, Diagnostics, Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation, and Other. The company offers products such as NT2000IX Radiofrequency Generator and Proclaim DRG Neurostimulator System.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

B. Braun Melsungen AG is headquartered in Germany and offers products through the following business units: Hospital Care, Aesculap, OPM, and B. Braun Avitum. The company offers products such as Neuroendoscopy, Power Systems, Cerebro Vascular Clips, Cranial Fixation, and Dura Substitution to its customers.

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Becton, Dickinson and Co. is headquartered in the US and operates under various business segments, namely Medical, Life Sciences, and Interventional. The company offers products such as Spetzler Adjustable Base Unit and ALLPORT Mastoid Retractor to its customers.

Boston Scientific Corp.

Boston Scientific Corp. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers products such as G4 RF Generator Radiofrequency Ablation for Pain Management and Vercise PC with Neural Navigator 2 Advancing DBS Therapy.

Johnson Johnson Services Inc.

Johnson Johnson Services Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The company offers products such as PULSERIDER Aneurysm Neck Reconstruction Device and CERENOVUS SPECTRA Family of Coils to its customers.

Neurology Devices Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Neurostimulation devices

Interventional neurology devices

Neurosurgery devices

Cerebrospinal fluid management devices

Others

Neurology Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

