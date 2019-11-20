

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United National Closeout Stores or UNCS, recalled about 1,500 units of Ontel ISO7X isometric exercise devices for possible projectile hazard, a statement by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.



This is an expanded recall of the original April 2014 recall for about 170,000 units of these exercise devices. The current recall involves exercise devices that were resold after the original recall.



The company said the handle grips on each end of the exercise device can break during use and cause parts to be forcefully ejected from the shaft, which can cause a risk of injury from impact to the user or bystander.



The recall involves the 3 feet long ISO7X isometric exercise devices with hard plastic black handle grips on each end and two black nylon straps that extend down opposite sides of the center metal shaft. This recall only involves isometric exercise devices with black handle grips.



Ten reports were received of the handles breaking and the ejection of the internal spring coil and rod, including five reports of impact injuries that resulted in punctures and lacerations as part of the original recall in April 2014. However, no new incidents have been reported after that.



The company advised consumers to immediately stop using the recalled exercise devices and contact UNCS to receive instructions on how to obtain a full refund.



The exercise devices were made in the China and imported by Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based UNCS. They were sold at Burlington Stores across the U.S. from January 2019 through March 2019 for about $7.



The devices under the April 2014 recall were also made in China, but were imported by Fairfield, New Jersey-based Ontel Products Corp.



These were sold at sporting goods and other retail stores across the U.S., Ontel direct response television and online at buyironbow.com, buyiso7x.com, getiso7x.com and iso7x.com from October 2009 through August 2011 for about $30.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX