The "General Industrial Coatings Regional Reports and Data Europe" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This General Industrial Coatings Regional Reports and Data report Europe' includes detailed data for 40 Focus Countries including market shares, sales channels, detailed prices and values, breakdown by application system and chemistry, end-use, gloss levels, paint grade, and paint type. These Focus Country reports are available separately.

Regional and global Top-Line Country data is also available for 119 countries; including volumes and values for each country.

Top-line Country Data:

Market volumes in metric tonnes (2011-2023)

Prices and market values in EUR and USD (2017 and 2018)

Regional Aggregated Data:

The researcher provides detailed information on each of the 5 key general industrial segments:

General finishes

3C (consumer electronics domestic appliances)

Coil extrusion

Metal packaging

Road marking

Detailed data for each of the 5 segments include:

Chemistry breakdown: Pure acrylic, alkyds, polyesters, polyurethane, epoxy, others (2011-2023)

Technology breakdown: Water-based, solvent-based, radiation-cured, powder (2011-2023)

Market shares by company in volume (2017 and 2018)

Value breakdown by: Chemistry and technology in EUR and USD (2017 and 2018)

Key Topics Covered:

Foreword General Industrial Coatings

1. European General Industrial Coatings Market

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Europe: Trends and Forecasts

1.2.1. Central Europe: Trends and Forecasts by Country

1.2.2. Eastern Europe: Trends and Forecasts by Country

1.2.3. Western Europe: Trends and Forecasts by Country

1.3. Europe: Prices and Market Values

1.3.1. Central Europe: Detailed Prices and Values

1.3.2. Eastern Europe: Detailed Prices and Values

1.3.3. Western Europe: Detailed Prices and Values

1.3.4. Prices and Values by Application System

1.3.5. Prices and Values by Resin Type

1.3.6. Prices and Values by Segment

1.4.1. Application System: Historical and Forecasts

1.4.2. Resin Type: Historical and Forecasts

1.4.3. Segment: Historical and Forecasts

1.5.1. Market Shares: General Industrial

1.5.2. Market Shares: General Finishes

1.5.3. Market Shares: Coil Extrusion

1.5.4. Market Shares: 3C

1.5.5. Market Shares: Metal Packaging

1.5.6. Market Shares: Road Marking

Countries Covered

Albania

Armenia

Austria

Belarus

Belgium

Bosnia-Herzegovina

Bulgaria

Croatia

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Georgia

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Ireland

Italy

Kosovo

Latvia

Lithuania

Macedonia

Moldova

Montenegro

Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Russia

Serbia

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Turkey

Ukraine

United Kingdom

