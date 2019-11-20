James Cammilleri Hosts Elevating Christian Ministries Fundraising Event

"The Power of Saying Yes" event raised $113,000

The event, "The Power of saying Yes" had 54 people in attendance, raised a total of $113,000, and generated new monthly donations of $21,000.

James Cammilleri co-founded Elevating Christian Ministries with his wife, Sarah. The charity focuses on helping children, families, and communities in Haiti.

"The Power of Saying Yes" event featured cocktails and hors d'oeuvres. The event also featured world-renowned author, speaker, and pastor John Maxwell as a guest speaker. Some of Maxwell's titles include "The 21 Irrefutable Laws of Leadership," "Developing the Leader Within You," and "21 Indispensable Qualities of a Leader."

"Sarah and I are very happy with the turnout and success of the event," says James Camilleri.

James and Sarah Cammilleri were inspired to start the Elevating Christian Ministries charity during a trip to Haiti, when they helped build a school.

"When Sarah and I were asked to help build a school, we both said "yes' immediately. We didn't have to think about it. If the children needed it, we will do it," says James Cammilleri.

Elevating Christian Ministries works to fight hunger and feed hope. The organization fosters nutrition and education among children in Haiti. It also works to elevate communities by supporting local business development and providing leadership and training.

For more information, please visit: http://www.elevating.org/

About James Cammilleri and Elevating Christian Ministries

James Cammilleri is an experienced entrepreneur and philanthropist from Rochester, New York. In 2016, James and his wife Sarah founded elevating Christian Ministries - a non-profit organization with a mission to aid the hunger crisis in Haiti. By fostering nutrition and facilitating education, James seeks to elevate communities by providing sustainable support to help local business development.

For more information on how James Cammilleri is empowering communities, visit the Elevating Christian Ministries website at http://www.elevating.org/ or visit James' personal website at https://www.jamescammilleri.com/ .

