Read the 167-page research report with TOC on "Office Stationery and Supplies B2B Market Analysis Report by Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), by Product (Paper products, Desk supplies, Stationery/mailing supplies, Computer/printer supplies, Filing supplies, Binding supplies, Time tracking supplies, Supplies for hanging, and Identification supplies), and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the growing online sale of office stationery and supplies. In addition, the increasing demand for recyclable stationery products is anticipated to further boost the growth of the office stationery and supplies B2B market.

The sale of office stationery and supplies through the online channel is rising due to several factors such as consumer convenience, easy payments, and lower costs. E-commerce not only benefits vendors but it also eliminates the need for setting up stores and hiring staff. The sales of office stationery and supplies through online channels will continue to grow with the advent of automation of billing and checkout points and rising focus on advertising and marketing of products by retailers. Thus, the growing online sale of office stationery and supplies is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Office Stationery and Supplies B2B Market Companies:

3M Co.

3M Co. is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments such as Industrial, Safety and Graphics, Health Care, Electronics and Energy, and Consumer. The company offers a variety of office stationery and supplies.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. is headquartered in China and offers products through the following business units: Core commerce, Cloud computing, Digital media and entertainment, and Innovation initiatives and Others. The company offers a wide variety of office stationery supplies.

Amazon.com Inc.

Amazon.com Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates under various business segments, namely North America, International, and AWS. The company offers a wide variety of office stationery supplies.

BIC Group

BIC Group is headquartered in France and offers products through the following business segments: Stationery, Lighters, Shavers, and Other products. The company offers a wide variety of office stationery supplies.

Costco Wholesale Co.

Costco Wholesale Co. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: US Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company offers a wide variety of office stationery and supplies.

