Precious metals such as gold, silver, palladium, platinum, and rhodium are commonly found in e-waste, recycling which can help in the extraction of these metal constituents. This is perceived as one of the most lucrative business prospects and is widely conducted across the globe. This, in turn, is favoring the demand growth of caustic soda suppliers as this chemical finds its extensive application in the process of the recovery of precious metal from e-waste in an environment-friendly way. Such an extensive usage will drive the spend momentum of the caustic soda market at a CAGR of more than 4% through 2021

However, this spend growth will not be bereft of challenges. In the caustic soda market, buyers are frequently observed to be procuring sub-optimal grades of caustic soda because of the lack of their technical know-how regarding the difference in concentrations of impurities in different grades of caustic soda.

"Lack of this knowledge regarding the different grades of caustic soda with respect to the degree of concentration and their compatibility in end-use applications will compel buyers to hire technical experts. This, in turn, will increase their procurement costs," says SpendEdge procurement research analyst Anil Seth.

In view of the imposing challenges in the caustic soda market, this procurement intelligence report contains insights that are focused on cost-saving aspects of procurement and optimization of category spend.

Key Report Insights:

The quality of the product will play a major role in the determination of the most viable supplier in the caustic soda market. On that note, buyers are advised to partner with suppliers who offer transparency on raw materials used in their products. This is important as the quality of caustic soda depends on the quality of the brine solution used in its production. The sum of calcium and magnesium present in the brine must be less than 20 ppb in 30% of sodium chloride to ensure the quality of caustic soda.

Buyers in the caustic soda market should procure from suppliers that facilitate the shipment of this chemical in anhydrous form. Anhydrous caustic soda can be transported in various forms such as flakes, beads, compounders, and solid castings, this helps in reducing the volume that needs to be transported due to the elimination of water content. It helps to reduce the chances of spills and leakages leading to savings in transportation costs.

Buyers should engage with vertically integrated caustic soda suppliers, as this will ensure that chances of delays in the procurement of raw materials by suppliers are eliminated. It will ensure the quality of the procured products as well as enhance the negotiation margins for buyers.

Some of the key topics covered in this report are:

Caustic soda market demand and supply Snapshot

Caustic soda market demand and supply shift

Porter's Five Forces

PESTLE Analysis

Caustic soda suppliers market highlights

Caustic soda supplier operational capability matrix

Caustic soda supplier cost breakup

Regional caustic soda price trends

Procurement Best Practices

Pricing Models- pros and cons

