Business Reporter: How to Integrate Upstream and Downstream Procurement

Procurement strategies can be improved by automating procure-to-pay and source-to-contract processes

LONDON, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Writing in Business Reporter, Richard Waugh, vice president of procurement solution provider Zycus, warns that procurement "is a complex, multi-step process." It is also essential to the success of any business. But, according to Waugh, the automation of procurement could be the solution to existing challenges.

Shifting P2P (procure-to-pay) from manual to automated processes has already proved effective. However, source-to-contract (S2C) lags behind. The two should go hand in hand.

As Waugh puts it: "Investing in P2P automation and not applying robotic process automation, AI and machine-learning technologies to high-value sourcing S2C workflows is a bit like investing in a mine but forgetting to buy the tools you need to extract ore from the rock.

"Upstream needs to flow naturally into downstream and ensuring that the same supplier record is used by both systems, and not only empowers data analytics but also improves the user experience considerably."

But what are the benefits of introducing automation over manual processes? The article outlines several, including:

Accelerating the data classification process

Streamlining spend analysis

Overcoming language barriers

Giving professionals more leverage with decision makers and budget owners

Ultimately, automation, says Waugh, "Allows for greater proactivity in compliance and sustainability." Achieving excellence in supplier experience through automation is more important than ever and using automated tools for procurement is the best way forward.

To learn more about automating procurement, read the full article here.

