Seven Bridges Advisors Partner Ram Lee to Speak at Private Wealth Management Summit Fall 2019

The Private Wealth Management Summit is the premium forum bringing leaders from America's leading single and multi-family offices and service providers together. As an invitation-only event, taking place behind closed doors, the Summit offers service providers and executives from single and multi-family offices an intimate environment for a focused discussion of key new drivers shaping the future of the industry, including President of Seven Bridges Advisors, Ram Lee.

GRAND LAKES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2019 / The Private Wealth Management Summit, being held from December 2nd - 4th, will be bringing together private wealth leaders, thought leaders, and trend setters, who will be delivering visionary keynote presentations, real-life studies, and interactive sessions.

One of these keynote speakers is Ram Lee, the President of Seven Bridges Advisors, and a major investment industry leader. Ram Lee will be discussing the topic of "Luck versus Skill: Understanding How Active Managers Make or Lose Money". Ram Lee explains that if investors could simply fund those with the best performance, selecting managers would be easy. Instead, investors must decide who will be successful in an unknown and inherently uncertain future. To do that effectively requires intensive due diligence and an understanding of the knowledge dynamics between investors and investment managers. Ram Lee's session will explore: the "pollution' of survivorship bias on manager selection, tactics and strategies for assessing the real risk level of a manager, separating the alpha from the real beta for managers, and evaluating the nature and robustness of security selection by managers.

http://www.me-uk.com/newsummitconcept-epi/index.asp?eventID=25041&LangID=&pageID=1#.XXbApyhKi70

About Ram Lee and the Seven Bridges Advisors

Ram Lee is a Partner at Seven Bridges Advisors, an outsourced investment office for families and endowments, currently overseeing in excess of $5 billion in assets. Seven Bridges provides clients with a full-service investment office, and work to uncover attractive risk/return opportunities across markets and strategies using both qualitative and quantitative research.

Prior to Seven Bridges, he served as Managing Director at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute endowment. In his role at HHMI, Ram invested its $15+ billion endowment across all asset categories, including private equity funds and an extensive co-investment program. At HHMI, Ram also served as a macro strategist for the Investment Committee. Before HHMI, Ram held the position of Director of Investments at the UPenn endowment investment office. He earned a B.A. in the Honors Program at Swarthmore College and an M.B.A. from Yale School of Management. Ram serves on the Investment Committee for the NFL Players Association.

CONTACT:

Ram Lee

Phone: 240-393-3595

Email: mypapers@protonmail.com

SOURCE: Ram Lee

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/567359/Seven-Bridges-Advisors-Partner-Ram-Lee-to-Speak-at-Private-Wealth-Management-Summit-Fall-2019