Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 20.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14VRP ISIN: GB00BYZFZ918 Ticker-Symbol: 2SO 
Tradegate
20.11.19
14:19 Uhr
6,718 Euro
+0,058
+0,87 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
SOPHOS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOPHOS GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,480
6,886
17:33
6,616
6,720
17:30
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SOPHOS
SOPHOS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SOPHOS GROUP PLC6,718+0,87 %