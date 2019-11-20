Voltalia SA Voltalia SA: Governors from the 9 states of Brazil's Northeast Region received at Voltalia's head office in Paris 20-Nov-2019 / 15:37 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Voltalia (Euronext Paris ISIN code: FR0011995588), international player in renewable energies, received the visit of the Consortium of Governors of the Northeastern States of Brazil, who were accompanied by elected officials and senior officials of the federal State of Brazil. Voltalia is a leader in renewable energies in Brazil's Northeast Region, a region benefiting from particularly favorable wind and solar regimes. Most of the plants developed by Voltalia in Brazil are located in this region, with 997 MW currently in operation or under construction[1], plus 118 MW[2] secured since January 2019, and which construction will mostly start in 2020. Present in Brazil since 2007, Voltalia is a local, reliable and fast-growing economic partner, with a 3.7 gigawatt pipeline of future projects (wind, solar and hydro). The Governors of the Northeastern States and Voltalia discussed several important topics, related to the short and long-term development of renewables in the region, including regulatory aspects, public bank financing, development of the power grid, safety and logistics. "Voltalia has been a recognized business partner in Brazil since 2007. This fruitful exchange with the Governors of the 9 states of Brazil's Northeast Region, strengthens our will to grow in the region, "says Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia. About Voltalia ( www.voltalia.com [1]) Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 1 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 7.1 GW, of which 0.6 GW is secured. Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance. As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity. The Group has 697 employees and is present in 19 countries on 4 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients. Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps. Voltalia Actifin Investor Relations: Press Contact: Jennifer Jullia invest@voltalia.com jjullia@actifin.fr +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00 +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- [1] Of which 724 MW developed and owned by Voltalia and 273 MW developed by Voltalia and sold to partners [2] Press release issued July 1st and October 22, 2019 Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: pdf-VEN Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=TQMXFBXNRG [2] Language: English Company: Voltalia SA 84 boulevard de Sébastopol 75003 Paris France E-mail: invest@voltalia.com Internet: www.voltalia.com ISIN: FR0011995588 Euronext Ticker: VLTSA AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 917505 End of Announcement EQS News Service 917505 20-Nov-2019 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=db0be3e415898aded86369a9fafd9eeb&application_id=917505&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5b8c1cf16e24333bae1442185caf6c77&application_id=917505&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 20, 2019 09:37 ET (14:37 GMT)