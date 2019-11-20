MackeyRMS Appoints VP of Engineering to Guide Product Development During Period of Rapid Growth

Dima Rogozin to Oversee Roadmap for Firm's Modern, Mobile-First RMS Platform

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2019 / MackeyRMS , the leading provider of next-generation research management software (RMS), today announced the appointment Dima Rogozin as VP of Engineering, a newly created role. His appointment follows several key hires throughout 2019 to support rapid growth at the firm.

In this role, Rogozin will lead the firm's development team and oversee the development roadmap for Mackey's modern, mobile-first and automated RMS platform. He will work closely with the firm's product management and client success teams to ensure continued platform scalability and ease of use for the firm's clients, consisting of the world's leading asset managers, multi-managers and institutional allocators. He will report to the CEO.

Rogozin joins MackeyRMS from Everbridge, a provider of enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizational response to critical events. As VP of engineering with Everbridge, he was instrumental in building an engineering team and product suite that led the growth-stage company to a successful initial public offering and a $2.86 billion market capitalization.

Prior to Everbridge, Rogozin held executive engineering roles at Dealix, ACI Worldwide, Cymfony, SDL (formerly Idiom Technologies) and Mercury Interactive Corporation. In each of those roles, he was integral in helping to drive organizational and product transformation by instituting a more robust engineering infrastructure during periods of rapid growth.

"Throughout my career, I've held the conviction that enterprise technology should deliver organizational efficiency without putting unnecessary constraints on individual users," said Rogozin. "That core belief is woven into the fabric of the MackeyRMS platform, which makes joining this team all the more exciting for me, both personally and professionally."

Added Chris Mackey, Founder and CEO at MackeyRMS: "We're delighted Dima has decided to join us. His vision for enterprise software, in general, and our platform, specifically, aligns with our central philosophy of providing investment teams with intuitive tools that also deliver measurable value to their organizations."

About MackeyRMS

MackeyRMS is the leading SaaS-delivered research management software (RMS) engineered for the modern investment management firm. Founded in 2011 as the first web-native, mobile-first RMS, the firm quickly became the dominant provider in the market. Early adopters of the technology were long-short hedge fund investment teams seeking a flexible platform to support custom investment process workflows. Today, the world's leading asset managers, multi-managers and institutional allocators use MackeyRMS to manage their investment process, engender trust from investors and boards, and streamline their regulatory and compliance procedures. MackeyRMS serves clients in more than 30 countries representing more than $2.5 trillion in AUM. For more information, please visit www.mackeyrms.com.

Media Contact:

Adam Gerber

Caliber Corporate Advisers

adam@calibercorporateadviers.com

917.985.6630 ext. 09

SOURCE: MackeyRMS

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/567231/MackeyRMS-Appoints-VP-of-Engineering-to-Guide-Product-Development-During-Period-of-Rapid-Growth