The US healthcare supply chain has become a key focus for organizations due to shrinking profit margins. Medicare and Medicaid reforms and labor are consuming 33% of the budget and are creating the need for effective supply chain models. Supply chain costs are further expected to rise by next year. Organizations need to consider supply chains as a strategic source to increase profits and focus on managing the supply chain effectively.

At SpendEdge, we understand that analyzing US healthcare supply chain trends is crucial for organizations to ensure profitability. Therefore, we have highlighted predictions made by our experts for the immediate future of the US healthcare supply chain.

Future of US Healthcare Supply Chain

Maximum bankruptcies in US hospitals

Hospitals in the US are struggling to sustain themselves in the healthcare sector. There can be 100 individual facility bankruptcies or shutdowns in the next one year. Organizations require effective strategies to operate. Consolidation can be one of the options for companies to address the continuous decline in government and commercial health insurance reimbursement for medical products and services.

Use of blockchain

Four tier 1 companies in the US are selected to support the US Drug Supply Chain Security Act. Each company will create a blockchain network that will allow real-time monitoring of products. This will improve inventory management, allow timely retrieval of reliable distribution information, and increase transparency in the supply chain.

Decline in profit margins

Profit margins are expected to deteriorate in the US healthcare sector. The future can be ominous for hospitals having an ineffective US healthcare supply chain strategy. Leveraging effective US healthcare supply chain services can help companies to reduce waste and get cost recovery in their favor.

