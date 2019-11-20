The "Romania Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an overview of Romania's fast-developing telecommunications market, covering regulatory developments, major players and fixed-line infrastructure, and offering a variety of operational and financial statistics as well as a range of subscriber forecasts to 2024.

The report also covers the mobile voice and data markets, including profiles of the major operators, updates on spectrum auctions and regulatory developments. In addition, the report provides insights into the growing broadband market, covering technologies, the major players and market developments.

Subjects include:

Market and industry analyses, trends and developments

Facts, figures and statistics

Industry and regulatory issues

Infrastructure developments

Major Players, Revenues, Subscribers, ARPU, MoU

Mobile Voice and Data Markets

Broadband (FttP, DSL, cable, wireless)

Mobile subscribers and ARPU

Broadband market forecasts

Government policies affecting the telecoms industry

Market liberalisation and industry issues

Telecoms operators privatisation, IPOs, acquisitions, new licences

Mobile technologies (GSM; 3G, HSPA, LTE, 5G)

Romania's telecoms market continues to evolve under the dynamics of competition and technological change. Alternative operators have launched competing services in the fixed-line voice market, with the provision of bundled services being a key driver. The acquisition of Liberty Global's local unit UPC Romania by Vodafone Group in July 2019 has allowed Vodafone Romania to compete more effectively with the service offerings from Orange Romania and Telekom Romania. All operators are investing in network capacity upgrades in response to the shift towards offering IP-delivered content.

The mobile market is served by four network operators, three of which are the local subsidiaries of the major regional players Vodafone Group, Orange Group and Deutsche Telekom. Mobile broadband growth has been strong following network investments which have extended the reach of LTE services and prepared the ground for the launch of services based on 5G. Growth is expected to continue solidly during the next few years, supported by the release of additional spectrum in 2020.

Romania's broadband market benefits from effective infrastructure-based competition. The country's fibre sector has become one of the strongest in Europe in recent years, with a rapidly growing share of the fixed-line broadband market by subscriber lines. As a result, the country has one of the highest FttP penetration rates in the region, with almost 70% of connections offering data above 100Mb/s by early 2019. Operators including Orange Romania are building their own fibre infrastructure to gain independence from Telekom Romania's wholesale access service.

Key Developments

Orange Romania begins building its own fibre network

Digi Mobil and Vodafone Romania launch 5G services

Cost of 5G licenses reduced

Government scraps SIM card registration scheme over privacy concerns

Vodafone Romania trials NB-IoT, completes acquisition of UPC Romania

Orange Romania invests 500 million in its networks

Lycamobile launches services as an MVNO

Five of seven RoNet project stages completed by October 2019

Majority of fixed broadband connections accessing 100Mb/s or above

NetCity to increase Bucharest open-access fibre network to 2,100km by 2020

Deutsche Telekom secures approval for the sale of a stake in Telekom Romania

Telekom Romania begins dismantling parts of its legacy copper network

Report update includes the regulator's market data to December 2018, State Statistics data for 2018, telcos' operating and financial data to Q3 2019, Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, recent market developments

Companies Mentioned

Digi Mobil

Orange Romania

RCS&RDS

Telekom Romania

UPC Romania

Vodafone Romania

Key Topics Covered

1 Key statistics

2 Telecommunications market

2.1 Overview and statistics

2.2 Regional European Market Comparison

3 Regulatory environment

3.1 Historic overview

3.2 Regulatory authority

3.3 Telecom sector liberalisation

3.4 Privatisation

3.5 Access

3.6 Interconnect

3.7 Carrier Selection and Carrier PreSelection

3.8 Number Portability (NP)

4 Fixed network operators

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Telekom Romania

5 Telecommunications infrastructure

5.1 Overview of the national telecom network

5.2 International infrastructure

5.3 Wholesale

5.4 Smart infrastructure

6 Broadband market

6.1 Introduction and statistical overview

6.2 Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks

6.3 Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks

6.4 Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks

6.5 Other fixed broadband services

7 Digital economy

7.1 E-government

7.2 E-health

8 Mobile communications

8.1 Market analysis

8.2 Mobile statistics

8.3 Mobile infrastructure

8.4 Mobile voice

8.5 Mobile data

8.6 Mobile broadband

8.7 Regulatory issues

8.8 Mobile content and applications

