Lyxor MSCI World Utilities TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (UTIW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Utilities TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 20-Nov-2019 / 15:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Utilities TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 19-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 264.2898 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 37930 CODE: UTIW LN ISIN: LU0533034632 ISIN: LU0533034632 Category Code: NAV TIDM: UTIW LN Sequence No.: 30409 EQS News ID: 917749 End of Announcement EQS News Service

