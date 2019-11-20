Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (ACWL LN) Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 20-Nov-2019 / 15:44 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 19-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 215.9453 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 111576 CODE: ACWL LN ISIN: LU1829220133 ISIN: LU1829220133 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ACWL LN Sequence No.: 30507 EQS News ID: 917949 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 20, 2019 09:45 ET (14:45 GMT)