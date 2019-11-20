Findit, Inc.: Findit Features Chavez for Charity and Twisted Wares As Great Holiday Gift Ideas

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2019 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, a full service social networking content management platform which provides online marketing services to Twisted Wares and Chavez for Charity, is featuring both Findit members for their great holiday options via their e-commerce websites.

As the holiday season goes into full swing next week with Thanksgiving and the shopping spree that follows, Findit has selected Twisted Wares and Chavez for Charity as options this year for unique gift ideas. With Twisted Wares' array of snarky kitchenware items and Chavez for Charity's overwhelmingly beautiful bracelets that help give back to charity, choosing gifts from either of these two Findit members will show people you care.

Twisted Wares was created by Missy; she has an incredible story and amazing products that are filled with humor and sarcasm as well as a thoughtful sayings between you and that special someone. Have fun shopping at Twisted Wares this holiday season. Our pick for this year is Twisted Wares Crossback Aprons.

Check out the full line of products offered on Twisted Wares

Here's our Top Holiday Gift Pick from Twisted Wares

You can follow them on Findit at: https://www.findit.com/funny-kitchen-aprons

Our next featured Findit member that offers amazing bracelets and donates a portion of each purchase to the charity that matches the bracelet is Chavez for Charity. This organization helps some of the most amazing charities by teaming up with them to help with each of their causes. On their website, there are ten different organizations to choose from that include the Malala Fund, The Hunger Project, Water.org, Dr. Susan Love Research Foundation along with Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation and the Matthew Shepard Foundation.

With a wide collection of charities to choose from, it is easy to give a thoughtful meaningful gift. Bracelets start at just $15.00 - making it the perfect gift to give all of your friends and maybe even a few for yourself as well.

Check out Chavez for Charity today and give 2 gifts this holiday season with every purchase - One to the person who is getting an amazing bracelet and the other, the charity that is receiving a portion of the proceeds.

Click here to start your online shopping: https://www.chavezforcharity.com/.

Follow Chavez for Charity on their Findit page at: https://www.findit.com/matthew-shepard-foundation-chavez-for-charity

Here is our pick of the week from Chavez for Charity site. To add this to your list or to buy it for someone on yours click on the image below.

Findit provides a full range of online social networking content creation programs to our members that are focused on increasing their overall web presence, through building brand awareness, increasing the number of search results and improving their indexing positions in Google, Yahoo and Bing. Findit accomplishes this for these featured Findit members by creating tailored content and sharing that content via social sites in addition to Findit that can include; Facebook, Twitter, Google My Business, LinkedIN and other sites that allow CBD related posts.

Clark St. Amant of Findit stated, "This is a great time of year to utilize Findit for e-commerce sites that are looking to reach new customers. By joining Findit and posting content about the products you offer with a back link to the product page you can reach new customers."

About Findit, Inc.

Findit, Inc., owns Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTCPinksheets.

Safe Harbor:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), including statements regarding potential sales, the success of the company's business, as well as statements that include the word believe or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Findit, Inc. to differ materially from those implied or expressed.

CONTACT:

Clark St. Amant

404-443-3224

SOURCE: Findit, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/567364/Findit-Features-Chavez-for-Charity-and-Twisted-Wares-As-Great-Holiday-Gift-Ideas