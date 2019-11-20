American Diversified Holding Corp.: American Diversified Holdings Corp. (ADHC) Exploring New CBD Merger

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2019 / American Diversified Holdings Corp. (OTC PINK:ADHC) https://americandiversifiedholding.com management is happy to announce that the company is exploring a new merger candidate - a CBD farm located in Spain.

Maria De Luna is a CBD company located in Catalonia (North-East Spain). The company has all official licenses by the local government. Maria De Luna posses a 2000 m2 warehouse for the purpose of keeping products of their intensive production. As management projected their revenues will be close to 10 million euros during next year and net profits will be more than 2 million euros.

According to a recent report by the Brightfield Group, a market intelligence firm for the cannabis industry, estimates that the current $318 billion European CBD market will boom over 400% over the next four years.

From Brightfield report:

"CBD is just starting to take hold in Europe, with both product availability and consumer awareness still quite limited. This is a great opportunity for developed brands to enter and expand through Europe with far less competition than we're seeing in the U.S. With the Novel Foods Act, it is a challenging legal environment to operate in, but impending regulatory changes are likely to smooth the way for significant mid-term growth," Brightfield Managing Director, Bethany Gomez, highlights. CBD has been well received on a greater scale, especially in countries that already have medical or recreational cannabis programs and there are growing efforts in countries with no cannabis or CBD programs to have one or both in the coming years.

Spain is one of the most progressive cannabis hubs in Europe, with a network of hemp farms, grow shops and cannabis social clubs throughout the country.

More details will follow on a timely basis. Readers are reminded to visit ADHC corporate site including OTC MARKETS and SEC filings section.

Safe Harbor Statement:

Information in this news release may contain statements about future expectations, plans, prospects or performance of American Diversified Holdings Corp. that constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words or phrases "can be," "expects," "may affect," "believed," "estimate," "project," and similar words and phrases are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. American Diversified Holdings Corp. cautions you that any forward-looking information provided by or on behalf of American Diversified Holdings Corp. is not a guarantee of future performance. None of the information in this press release constitutes or is intended as an offer to sell securities or investment advice of any kind. American Diversified Holdings Corp.'s actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, some of which are beyond American Diversified Holdings Corp.'s control. In addition to those discussed in American Diversified Holdings Corp.'s press releases, public filings, and statements by American Diversified Holdings Corp.'s management, including, but not limited to, American Diversified Holdings Corp.'s estimate of the sufficiency of its existing capital resources, American Diversified Holdings Corp.'s ability to raise additional capital to fund future operations, American Diversified Holdings Corp.'s ability to repay its existing indebtedness, the uncertainties involved in estimating market opportunities and, in identifying contracts which match American Diversified Holdings Corp.'s capability to be awarded contracts. All such forward-looking statements are current only as of the date on which such statements were made. American Diversified Holdings Corp. does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which any such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

