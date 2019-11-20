Technavio has been monitoring the global veterinary endoscopy devices market and the market is poised to grow by USD 104.61 million during 2020-2024 at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 144-page research report with TOC on "Veterinary Endoscopy Devices Market Analysis Report by Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), by Type (Flexible endoscopes, Rigid endoscopes, and Other endoscopes), and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024."

The market is driven by the advanced applications of veterinary endoscopes. In addition, the developments in endoscopic technologies are anticipated to further boost the growth of the veterinary endoscopy devices market.

Veterinary endoscopes are used for various purposes such as insemination, enteroscopy, bronchoscopy, laparoscopy, hysteroscopy, cystoscopy, and arthroscopy. The laparoscopy procedure is used to diagnose medical conditions in the abdominal or pelvic cavity of an animal. Arthroscopy is used in the diagnosis and treatment of interior parts of joints. Similarly, bronchoscopy is performed to diagnose and treat the lower respiratory tract diseases. Thus, the advanced applications of veterinary endoscopes are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Veterinary Endoscopy Devices Market Companies:

B. Braun Melsungen AG

B. Braun Melsungen AG is headquartered in Germany and operates the business under various segments such as B. Braun Hospital Care, B. Braun Aesculap, B. Braun Out Patient Market, and B. Braun Avitum. The company offers EinsteinVision to perform video-assisted endoscopic surgeries.

Biovision Veterinary Endoscopy LLC.

Biovision Veterinary Endoscopy LLC. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Arthroscopy Suites and Endoscopy Suites. The company offers ARTHRO+ and EndoDiagnostics Surgical Suite (EDSS) to various end-users.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. operates under various business segments, namely Imaging solutions, Healthcare and material solutions, and Document solutions. The company offers EG-760R to various end-users such as hospitals, diagnostic centers, and consumers.

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Patient support systems, Front line care, and Surgical solutions. The company offers PanOptic to various end-users such as hospitals, diagnostic centers, and consumers.

HOYA Corp.

HOYA Corp. is headquartered in Japan and offers products through the following business segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Others. The company offers a high-definition video processor, OPTIVISTA EPK i7010 to various end-users.

Veterinary Endoscopy Devices Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Flexible endoscopes

Rigid endoscopes

Other endoscopes

Veterinary Endoscopy Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

