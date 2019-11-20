CHARLES TAYLOR PLC - Rule 2.9 Announcement - Relevant Securities in Issue
London, November 20
20 November 2019
Charles Taylor plc
RULE 2.9 ANNOUNCEMENT - RELEVANT SECURITIES IN ISSUE
In accordance with Rule 2.9 of the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers, Charles Taylor plc confirms that, as at 20 November 2019, it has 77,917,820 ordinary shares of one penny each in issue and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market for listed securities. The ISIN for the Charles Taylor shares is GB0001883718.
For further information, please contact:
Robert Davison - Group Company Secretary - 0207 680 5666
Chisom Onita - Group Deputy Company Secretary - 0207 522 7437