Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its latestarticle that lists the key industries in which wearable technology trends are going to have a major impact.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191120005647/en/

Leading companies have identified favorable use cases of wearable technology in their business. To know about the scope and trends of wearable technology for your industry- Request a FREE proposal.

Wearable technology paved its way into our lives in the early 2000s' with calculator wristwatches and Bluetooth headsets that were quite popular among the masses. Later, 2014 was declared as the official year of wearable technology due to the popularity of fitness trackers and smartwatches that grabbed the limelight. Ever since then we've witnessed several technology upgrades and wearable technology trends that have been successful in luring more customers into this market. Furthermore, it can be said that wearable technology is relevant to several industries in providing different user experiences.

According to Quantzig's analytics experts, "The most recent wearable technology trends have had a subsequent impact on the IoT, data science, big data analytics, and cloud advancements."

Are you ready to empower your business with analytics? Talk to our analytics experts now!

Key Industries That Have Been Impacted by Wearable Technology

Healthcare Industry: In the healthcare sector, activity trackers and smart wearables are used to track and monitor the health status of patients. Such devices have already been accepted as a great way for users to track their health progress and alert their doctors in case of any deviations. Manufacturing Industry: The rise of industrial IoT has spiked up the demand for wearable technology in the manufacturing industry. Manufacturing companies are increasingly looking at procuring wearable devices with different sensors that can be used by the workers. Transportation and Logistics Industry: Today, smart wearables have important use cases in the transportation and logistics industry. It helps eliminate confusion in the loading and off-loading process of goods, assigning the right drivers for trucks, and tracking the fleet.

Book a FREE solution demo to get a glimpse into our portfolio of advanced analytics solutions.

Articles from Our Expert Series:

Marketing Analytics Solutions for the Retail Industry

How Visual Merchandising Can Boost Pharmacy Sales

Q&A: Why Canadian Retailers Can't Afford to Ignore Retail Analytics

Got any other queries? Our analytics experts are happy to help. Request more information now!

Read the complete article here: http://bit.ly/2O4agYb

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191120005647/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us