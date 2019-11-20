

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stocks are turning in a lackluster performance in morning trading on Wednesday, extending the choppy trading seen in the previous session. The major averages have regained ground after seeing early weakness, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq peeking above the unchanged line.



Currently, the major averages are on opposite sides of the unchanged line. While the Nasdaq is up 1.71 points or less than a tenth of a percent at 8,572.36, the Dow is down 71.35 points or 0.3 percent at 27,862.67 and the S&P 500 is down 3.62 points or 0.1 percent at 3,116.56.



Renewed uncertainty about a U.S.-China trade deal is weighing on the markets after a report from the Wall Street Journal said trade talks are in danger of hitting an impasse.



Citing former administration officials and others following the talks, the WSJ said the potential impasse threatens to derail the Trump administration's plan for a limited phase one deal this year.



The Journal said both sides remain divided over core issues, including China's demand for removing tariffs and the U.S.'s insistence on China buying farm products.



The report from the WSJ comes after President Donald Trump threatening higher tariffs on Chinese goods if an agreement is not reached.



'If we don't make a deal with China, I'll just raise the tariffs even higher,' Trump said during a cabinet meeting at the White House on Tuesday.



Trump said he was happy with the current trade situation, citing the billions of dollars brought in by tariffs, and declared, 'China is going to have to make a deal that I like.'



However, traders have recently shown a knack for shrugging off negative news on the trade front amid unshakable optimism a deal will eventually get done.



Later in the trading day, the Federal Reserve is scheduled to release the minutes of its latest monetary policy meeting.



The minutes are likely to reinforce the view that the Fed will leave interest rates on hold for the foreseeable future after three straight rate cuts.



Reflecting the lackluster performance by the broader markets, most of the major sectors are showing only modest moves in morning trading.



Transportation stocks have shown a notable move to the downside, however, with the Dow Jones Transportation Average falling by 1 percent.



On the other hand, biotechnology stocks are extending yesterday's advance, driving the NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index up by 1.2 percent to a four-month intraday high.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index slid by 0.6 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dropped by 0.8 percent.



The major European markets have also moved to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has slumped by 0.8 percent, the German DAX Index is down by 0.3 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.2 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries have benefited from the renewed uncertainty about a U.S.-China trade deal. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 3.4 basis points at 1.752 percent.



