OJSC PhosAgro (PHOR) PhosAgro 3Q 2019 IFRS Results Announcement Date 20-Nov-2019 / 18:45 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. For Immediate Release 20 November 2019 PhosAgro 3Q 2019 IFRS Results Announcement Date On 25 November 2019, PhosAgro will publish its interim reviewed condensed consolidated IFRS financial statements for the three and nine months ended 30 September 2019. The Company will hold a conference call and webcast the same day at 13:00 London time (16:00 Moscow; 08:00 New York). The call will be held in English, with simultaneous translation into Russian on a separate line. Webcast links: English: https://webcasts.eqs.com/phosagro20191125/en [1] Russian: https://webcasts.eqs.com/phosagro20191125/ru [2] Participant dial-in numbers: Russian Federation Toll +7 495 646 9190 Russian Federation Toll-Free 8 10 8002 8675011 United Kingdom Toll +44 (0)330 336 9411 United Kingdom Toll-Free 0800 279 7204 United States Toll-Free +1 929-477-0448 United States Toll 866-575-6539 Conference ID numbers: English conference ID: 6063774 Russian conference ID: 1126250 For further information please contact: PJSC PhosAgro Andrey Serov, Head of Investor Relations Department +7 495 232 9689 ext 2183 ir@phosagro.ru Timur Belov, Press Officer +7 495 232 9689 EM Sam VanDerlip vanderlip@em-comms.com +44 207 002 7859 +7 499 918 3134 Dmitriy Zhadan zhadan@em-comms.com +7 916 770 89 09 +7 495 363 28 49 ISIN: US71922G2093 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: PHOR LEI Code: 635400F8A3KGJIIBIK95 Sequence No.: 30541 EQS News ID: 918079 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=4a04cda339156698049c79d973be8953&application_id=918079&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=eec39f744d19528bde71365c07da7fda&application_id=918079&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 20, 2019 10:45 ET (15:45 GMT)