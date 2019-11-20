THIS NEXT GENERATION HOME GATEWAY ACHIEVES BREATHTAKING PERFORMANCE AND ALLOWS COM HEM CUSTOMERS REACHING MULTI-GIGABIT SPEEDS AND EXPERIENCING ENHANCED CONNECTIVITY.

Designed by Sagemcom, DOCSIS 3.1 eMTA F@st 3896 maximises the distribution over Wi-Fi and 2.5Gbps LAN of the bandwidth coming from the DOCSIS 3.1 network.

This product implements a true Wi-Fi 6 solution, offering better spectrum efficiency, higher network capacity, enhanced user experience and reduced latency on the home networking. It features the latest wireless technologies including OFDMA and 1024QAM modulation and it enables multi-device usages through an efficient bandwidth sharing. It is designed to maximize the throughput for each connected device in the home, to extend the Wi-Fi range and to reduce the power consumption of the connected devices.

In addition, DOCSIS 3.1 eMTA F@st 3896 offers advanced broadband services with Sagemcom Swan.It is also available with RDK-B and its open partner ecosystem.

DOCSIS 3.1 eMTA F@st 3896 better supportsthe connected homes with multiple active devices. It accelerates everything that consumers do online today including video streaming, smart home automation, gaming and downloads. It is also ready to support future services and experiences such as 8K video, IA applications, home network security, advanced QoS and more

"The majority of our customers use wireless connection at home and therefore it is important to us that we have the absolute fastest broadband speeds. Now we are the first Swedish operator to launch WiFi 6, and thanks to that we can offer the fastest speed over WiFi ever achieved among the biggest operators in Sweden. Once again, Com Hem proves that we offer the best surfing experience that you can get in your home", says Joakim Öhrström, Head of Broadband and TV at Com Hem.

About Sagemcom

A French high-tech group of international dimensions, Sagemcom operates on the broadband (set-top boxes, Multi-Gigabit gateways), smart city and Internet of Things (founding member of LoRa Alliance) markets.

With a revenue of 2.1 billion euros, Sagemcom employs 5,500 people on five continents. Sagemcom aims to stay a world leader in communicating terminals with high added value.

