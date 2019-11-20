Technavio has been monitoring the global garlic market since 2019 and the market is poised to grow by USD 5.63 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

The market is driven by the growing awareness about the health benefits of garlic. In addition, the increasing demand for black garlic is anticipated to boost the growth of the garlic market.

Consumption of garlic as a food ingredient or extract prevents illnesses and improves immunity. The presence of active compounds in garlic reduces high blood pressure and prevents strokes and heart attacks. It also helps improve cholesterol levels and reduces the risk of heart disease. Moreover, the antioxidants in garlic help prevent dementia and Alzheimer's disease. Therefore, growing consumer awareness about these health benefits has increased the demand for garlic products such as dehydrated garlic powder and garlic extracts.

Major Five Garlic Companies:

Filaree Garlic Farm

Filaree Garlic Farm operates the business through the Garlic products segment. The company offers Food Garlic and Garden Packs with several varieties of garlic, such as Rocambole, Purple Stripe, Porcelain, and Artichoke. Inchelium Red, German Red, and Metechi are some of the key offerings of the company.

Fuente el Pino

Fuente el Pino operates the business through the Products segment. The company offers many varieties of garlic and onion. Some of the products offered by the company include WHITE GARLIC, PURPLE GARLIC, SWEET ONION, WHITE ONION, GOLDEN ONION GRAIN, and SPRING GARLIC.

Jinxiang Infarm Fruits Vegetables Co. Ltd.

Jinxiang Infarm Fruits Vegetables Co. Ltd. and operates the business across the segments: Garlic Garlic Products and Vegetables Fruits. The company offers garlic and garlic products such as Pure White Garlic and Peeled Garlic. It also includes various kinds of dehydrated garlic powder, garlic flakes, garlic granules, fresh and frozen peeled garlic, garlic braids.

John Boy Farms

John Boy Farms operates the business through the Garlic segment. The company offers different varieties of garlic, such as Artichoke (Softneck) Garlic, Creole Garlic, Purple Stripe Garlic, and Porcelain Garlic. Chesnok Red and Inchelium Red are some of the key offerings of the company.

Shandong Liancheng Garlic Industry Co. Ltd.

Shandong Liancheng Garlic Industry Co. Ltd. operates the business through the Farm products segment. The company offers farm products in raw and processed forms. It includes several products such as fresh garlic, dehydrated garlic, garlic slice, garlic powder, garlic, and others.

Garlic Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 2024)

Hardneck garlic

Softneck garlic

Garlic Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

