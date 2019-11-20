

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - British luxury car giant Aston Martin unveiled its first SUV at an event in Los Angeles and at a simultaneous event in Beijing.



The DBX SUV comes with an aluminium body with a typical Aston Martin grille flanked by LED headlights with LED DRLs.



'I can't emphasize enough how incredibly exciting and significant DBX is for Aston Martin,' CEO Andy Palmer said in a statement. 'Through its development alone, this beautiful SUV has already taken the company into new territories and in inspiring directions.'



The DBX is powered by a 4.0-litre twin turbo V8 engine that produces 542 BHP @ 6,500 rpm and 700 Nm @ 2,200-5,000 rpm. It is paired to a 9-speed automatic gearbox. The SUV reaches 0-100 km/h in 4.5 seconds and boasts of top speed of 291 km/h.



The SUV sports a 22-inch wheels with Pirelli P Zero tyres. The DBX measures 5,039 mm in length, 1,998 mm in width, 1,680 mm in height and has a wheelbase of 3,060 mm. It has a wading depth of 500 mm.



The SUV will be built in St Athan, Wales. It is priced at $190,000 and is expected to ship in second-quarter next year.



