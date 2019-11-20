The Global Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Market is Projected to Reach USD 95.3 Billion by 2030, Growing at an Annualized rate of 17.1 %, Claims Roots Analysis

The growing global urgency to reduce carbon footprint, coupled to the long life and low maintenance requirements of lithium ion batteries, have enabled this relatively new class of portable power sources to effectively penetrate the automotive market

Owing to their numerous benefits, the sales of lithium ion battery powered cars have grown by more than 10 times over the period 2013-2019. In addition, the anticipated ban on IC engine vehicles by 2030 is likely to further drive the demand for these batteries within the automobile industry.

Key Market Insights

Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide (NMC) batteries presently capture the highest share

NMC batteries, primarily used in buses and cars, represent more than one-third of overall market share (in terms of revenues generated from battery sales). Other popular battery types that are expected to witness significant growth in the foreseen future, are lithium titanium oxide (LTO) batteries and lithium iron phosphate batteries (LiFEPO4).

Electric four wheelers are expected to capture over 50% of the market by 2030

In developed geographies, e-buses and e-cars are likely to drive significant growth in battery sales; specifically, e-cars are anticipated to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, lithium-ion battery powered three wheelers are anticipated to contribute to revenue generation in developing nations, such as India, China and Africa. Currently, China holds the top position among the world's largest manufacturers of lithium ion batteries for automotive applications.

By 2025, the global lithium-ion battery production capacity could reach up to 1,112 GWh

In 2019, lithium ion batteries with 48-99 WH capacity are anticipated to capture over 30% of the global market. However, batteries with a capacity of more than 250 KWh are expected to grow at a rapid rate, due to the growing number of electric buses across the world, specifically, in the US, UK and China.

Key Questions Answered

What are the popular types of lithium-ion batteries?

How are lithium-ion batteries more profitable than other batteries?

Who are the key players within the automotive lithium-ion battery market?

What is the current and future capacity of lithium-ion batteries?

What are the key geographies with manufacturing capabilities for lithium-ion battery powered electric vehicles?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

How is the current and forecasted opportunity likely to be distributed across two wheeler-, three wheeler- and four wheeler electric vehicles?

The USD 95.3 billion (by 2030) financial opportunity within the global automotive lithium-ion battery market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Battery Type

Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Batteries



Lithium Titanium Oxide Batteries



Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries

Vehicle Type

Two Wheelers



Three Wheelers



Four Wheelers

Battery Capacity

5-47 Wh



48-99 Wh



100-250 KWh



More than 250 KWh

Key Geographical Regions

North America



Europe



Asia-Pacific



RoW ( Latin America , Middle East , and Africa )

BYD

DENSO

Exicom Power Solutions

Toshiba

LG Chem

Panasonic

Samsung SDI

Contemporary Amperex Technology

A123 Systems

Johnson Controls

Oxis Energy

StoreDot

NOHMs Technologies

GoZero Mobility

RELiON Battery

