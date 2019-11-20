SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest article on the top five supply chain management challenges facing companies in the food and beverage industry

Companies in the food and beverage industry face a plethora of challenges in terms of logistics and supply chain management. Right from volatile commodity pricing and inventory management to quality and safety requirements, the industry faces high demand uncertainty and complex manufacturing constraints. Companies are compelled to optimize inventory due to expanding product portfolios and lengthening supply chains.

At SpendEdge, we understand the impact of warehouse management on supply chain management. Therefore, we have highlighted the major supply chain management challenges that companies must be aware of to prepare themselves better.

Supply Chain Management Challenges in the Food and Beverage Industry

Accurate demand forecasting

Having an effective demand forecasting process is the need of the hour for companies in the food and beverage industry. Accurate forecasts enable companies to maximize production efficiency, minimize inventory, optimize distribution, and streamline purchasing. However, it can be a herculean task for companies to develop an accurate demand plan.

Accurate demand forecasting requires companies to get category supply market insights.

Efficient inventory management

Managing inventory is an expensive process. Especially, in the food and beverage industry, the amount of inventory required is a by-product of supply chain design, customer service levels, and product quality. Companies that do not consider unique demand variability, customer service targets, and lead-time will result in misaligned inventory positions.

Time-phased Replenishment Planning

The output from inventory and demand planning help companies gain better future visibility of the product and customer demands. It guides the actions needed by suppliers and manufacturing to satisfy the market demand efficiently. With advanced replenishment planning, companies can develop cost-effective strategies in global supply chain management.

To know more about supply chain management challenges in the food and beverage industry

