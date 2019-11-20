

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After showing a lack of direction earlier in the session, stocks are seeing modest weakness in mid-day trading on Wednesday. The major averages have all moved to the downside, although selling pressure has remained relatively subdued.



Currently, the major averages all remain in the red. The Dow is down 95.45 points or 0.3 percent at 27,838.57, the Nasdaq is down 15.34 points or 0.2 percent at 8,555.32 and the S&P 500 is down 7.45 points or 0.2 percent at 3,112.73.



Renewed uncertainty about a U.S.-China trade deal is weighing on the markets after a report from the Wall Street Journal said trade talks are in danger of hitting an impasse.



Citing former administration officials and others following the talks, the WSJ said the potential impasse threatens to derail the Trump administration's plan for a limited phase one deal this year.



The Journal said both sides remain divided over core issues, including China's demand for removing tariffs and the U.S.'s insistence on China buying farm products.



The report from the WSJ comes after President Donald Trump threatening higher tariffs on Chinese goods if an agreement is not reached.



'If we don't make a deal with China, I'll just raise the tariffs even higher,' Trump said during a cabinet meeting at the White House on Tuesday.



Trump said he was happy with the current trade situation, citing the billions of dollars brought in by tariffs, and declared, 'China is going to have to make a deal that I like.'



However, traders have recently shown a knack for shrugging off negative news on the trade front amid unshakable optimism a deal will eventually get done.



Later in the trading day, the Federal Reserve is scheduled to release the minutes of its latest monetary policy meeting.



The minutes are likely to reinforce the view that the Fed will leave interest rates on hold for the foreseeable future after three straight rate cuts.



Sector News



Despite the modest weakness being shown by the broader markets, oil service stocks have moved sharply higher over the course of the session.



Rebounding from the steep drop seen over the two previous sessions, the Philadelphia Oil Service Index has surged up by 3.1 percent.



Oil service stocks are rebounding along with the price of crude oil, as crude for December delivery is soaring $1.74 to $56.95 a barrel after plunging $1.84 to $55.21 a barrel on Tuesday.



Tobacco and biotechnology stocks have also moved significantly higher on the day, helping to limit the downside for the markets.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index slid by 0.6 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dropped by 0.8 percent.



The major European markets also moved to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slumped by 0.8 percent, the German DAX Index fell by 0.5 percent and the French CAC 40 Index dipped by 0.3 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries have benefited from the renewed uncertainty about a U.S.-China trade deal. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 2.7 basis points at 1.759 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX