Centre Circle Data Offered Free to Fans, Media and Data Analysts

The Canadian Premier League (CPL) today announced a unique and exciting initiative alongside their official data partner, Stats Perform, the revolutionary leader in sports AI and data, to provide public access to advanced Canadian Premier League statistics. Centre Circle Data (CCD) is the first-of-its-kind program that will allow free access to detailed CPL club and player match data via an email subscription on CanPL.ca.

CCD is powered by Stats Perform's deep and detailed Opta data, providing Canadian soccer fans and aspiring performance and statistic analysts the opportunity to access a genuine data set for deeper evaluation on CPL clubs and players. The data set will include detailed statistics on every ball touch which occurs in games, including detailed information on passing, shots, and defensive and goalkeeping actions.

Stats Perform serves as official data provider for the CPL, which signed a four-year agreement earlier this year to collect and manage data, through Opta, from all CPL matches.

"The ability for Canadian fans, aspiring analysts, scouts and coaches to access this data on our League is an essential part of a wider strategy to promote this side of the game in Canada," said Oliver Gage, Head of On-Field Performance and Recruitment, Canadian Premier League. "Empowering a community with the ability to hone their analysis skills, will no doubt help our clubs, players and Canadian soccer as a whole overall. We look forward to seeing, questioning and promoting the articles and ideas which the release of this data will no-doubt encourage."

CPL's alignment with Stats Perform reinforces the League's commitment to ensuring that those covering the competition are provided with the best quality, most engaging live data to bring the new league to life.

"We are thrilled to support our partners at the Canadian Premier League to provide Centre Circle Data to all the fans and potential analysts out there," said Alex Rice, Chief Rights Officer at Stats Perform. "Stats Perform's CPL data is collected at the same level of detail as some of the biggest football leagues in the world and this provides an exciting opportunity for fans who want to analyze deeper aspects of the game. We look forward to seeing how fans, scouts and aspiring analysts will use this data to further bring the game to life."

About Canadian Premier League

Canadian Premier League (CPL) is a Canadian professional men's soccer league that debuted on April 27, 2019. Playing in world-class and unique venues, and partnering with strong community-led ownership groups, the CPL is a league for Canadians by Canadians that will bring professional soccer to communities coast-to-coast. For updates and more information, please go to CanPL.ca

Click here to learn more or follow Centre Circle Data Twitter @canpldata CCData CanPL.

About Stats Perform

Stats Perform collects the richest sports data in the world and transforms it through revolutionary artificial intelligence (AI) to unlock the most in-depth insights for media and technology, betting and team performance. With company roots dating back almost 40 years, Stats Perform embraces and solves the dynamic nature of sport be that for digital and broadcast media with differentiated storytelling, tech companies with reliable and fast data to power their innovations, sportsbooks with in-play betting and integrity services, or teams with first-of-its-kind AI analysis software. As the leading sports data and AI company, Stats Perform works with the top global sports media, tech companies, sportsbooks, teams and leagues.

