Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest market segmentation analysis for a beverage companyThis success story provides comprehensive insights into how Infiniti's market segmentation analysis helped a beverage company based out of the US to efficiently group customers into unique segments and devise targeted marketing strategies for them.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191120005724/en/

The key challenges faced by the client include:

Profile the right set of customers and devise targeted marketing strategies for them

Identify profitable customer segments and personalize product offerings for them

Devise a robust inbound marketing strategy

Gain better visibility into communication channels

Targeting the wrong set of customers can result in huge losses in your marketing budget. Our market segmentation analysis can help you to focus your marketing initiatives on the right set of customers. Request a free proposal today!

Infiniti's market segmentation analysis comprised of:

Qualitative and quantitative market research to analyze the current market landscape as well as the long-term forecasts of the market

Competitive intelligence study to analyze the different marketing approaches undertaken by the client's key competitors

Market size analysis to analyze the market size and growth rate

Wondering how your business can benefit from our market segmentation analysis? Request more information from our experts!

As customers' needs and demands are changing rapidly, business leaders across industries have started leveraging market segmentation analysis to devise targeted marketing strategies for different customer segments. Contact us to leverage our market segmentation analysis.

The market segmentation analysis helped the automotive company to:

Streamline marketing initiatives and efficiently allocate marketing budgets

Spend marketing and advertising budgets more wisely

Refine product and service offerings for different customer segments

Attract new customers and retain valuable ones

Want to gain more insights into our services portfolio?Request a free brochure

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191120005724/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us