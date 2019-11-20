COLUMBIA, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2019 / Middle school teacher, Thomas Harford of Columbia, has an extensive background working with exotic pets. Tom Harford of Columbia wants to set the record straight about which exotic pets are legal to own in the state of New York.

Thomas Harford of Columbia is passionate about the well-being and regular care of exotic animals. Tom Harford's experience includes working in pet stores, breeding animals, and earning a Ph.D. in Zoology. Tom Harford of Columbia has also spent time working at a zoo, and his current role is that of a middle school science teacher.

With his knowledge, Thomas Hardford of Columbia feels inclined to educate New Yorkers about owning exotic animals in NY State. Tom Harford of Columbia says most do not know which exotic animals they can keep as pets. The not knowing can be harmful to the animals and dangerous for the community, not to mention illegal.

Those considered "wild animals" are prohibited in most states, including NY. These animals include:

Bears

Primates

Big cats

Canids

Venomous and giant reptiles (crocodilians, large constrictor snakes, and large monitor lizards)

Most exotic animals are regulated by the Department of Conservation (DEC). What most New Yorkers do not know is that a lot more animals are legal in New York State, as opposed to New York City. In NYC, most animals are illegal.

Thomas Harford of Columbia stresses, "If you do not know which animals can be pets, contact your state's agency. It is also important to reach out to your city, county, and neighborhood associations, as well."

If serious about adopting an exotic pet, become knowledgeable about what animals are legal and safe to keep.

Learn more about Thomas Harford of Columbia: https://tomharfordcolumbia.com/posts/

Reference:

https://pethelpful.com/exotic-pets/10-Exotic-Pets-legal-in-New-York

CONTACT:

Caroline Hunter

Web Presence, LLC

+1 7865519491

SOURCE: Web Presence, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/567400/Thomas-Harford-of-Columbia-Says-Most-New-Yorkers-Do-Not-Know-Which-Exotic-Pets-are-Legal-to-Own-in-NY-State