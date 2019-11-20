Web Presence: Skip Drish, Renaissance Man, Discusses His 30-Year Construction Career

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2019 / Skip Drish of Tampa, FL, has worn many hats over the years, from corporal in the U.S. military to boat captain and police officer to construction. The multifaceted Floridian is a true Renaissance man. Skip Drish's construction portfolio alone is enough to set him apart from the crowd. With a career spanning over 30 years, he has developed a broad array of skills and a treasure trove of knowledge that make him one of Tampa's most knowledgeable and experienced construction professionals.

Over the years, Skip Drish, a natural-born entrepreneur, has orchestrated the successful growth and expansion of a number of construction entities, including his current company, WorldWide Contracting, Inc. After years of strategic planning, controlled investments, market forecasting, continuing education for himself and his team, and exceptional leadership, he has established himself as one of the Tampa area's best general contractors. In addition to an impressive portfolio showcasing his commitment to quality and innovation, he has garnered the widespread respect of clients and colleagues throughout the local construction industry.

Headquartered in Clearwater Beach, Florida, WorldWide Contracting, Inc., also has affiliate offices in Panama City Beach, FL. Oak Brook, Illinois, Newark, Delaware, Atlanta, Georgia, and San Antonio, TX. Skip Drish said he plans to expand his national workforce further in the future.

Skip Drish's extensive educational background includes graduating with honor's with a bachelor in science management from National-Louis University. He is also a State Certified General Contractor in Florida and a Union Carpenter and Electrician. His numerous additional certifications include certification with Square D, certification in pre-manufactured residential, commercial, and industrial buildings, fiber-optic installation and termination, certification for city water reclamation plant, Master Electrical Wireman, OSHA safety certification.

If that weren't enough, Skip Drish is also a military veteran. He served as a Military Police/Investigations Corporal and Squad Leader in the U.S. and Europe, for which service he received a U.S Army Medal for Heroism in the line of duty. After his military service, he became a police officer with the Chicago Police Department, the start of a decades-long career in law enforcement, which has included positions in local, state, and government arenas, with titles ranging from VIP Chief Operator of his private security firm, Investigations & Security Bureau Inc. to BLS First Responder Instructor.

Skip Drish Tampa said many skills and lessons he learned in the military and law enforcement have served him well in construction and business ownership as well. When he's not on the clock at WorldWide Contracting, Inc., the community-minded contractor shares his knowledge and hard-earned wisdom through various training and speaking engagements.

