Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest inventory forecasting solution for an industrial manufacturing firm. This success story provides comprehensive insights into how Infiniti's inventory forecasting solution helped an industrial equipment manufacturer based out of Europe to better plan supply chain processes and reduce operational cost by 27%.

The key challenges faced by the client include:

Inadequate inventory planning

Inefficient resource management

Increasing customer churn

Infiniti's inventory forecasting solution comprised of:

Market research engagement to identify regulations and changes that impact the business operations of the client

A competitive intelligence study to analyze the sales rate of the top industrial manufacturing companies in Europe

Demand forecasting and planning to analyze the market demand for industrial equipment in Europe

The inventory forecasting engagement helped the industrial manufacturing company to:

Streamline supply chain processes and manage the supply-demand mismatch

Understand the spikes and dips in machinery demand

Reduce product holding time in the warehouse

Reduce customer churn and increase profits

Reduce inventory errors and better plan supply chain processes

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

