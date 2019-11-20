Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest market entry research for a flexible packaging company. This success story provides comprehensive insights into how Infiniti's market entry research helped a flexible packaging company based out of Central Europe to develop a roadmap for success in the flexible packaging market in the United States.

The key challenges faced by the client include:

Understanding the US flexible packaging market size and growth rate

Identifying the right business partners to support in the market entry process

Devising sound marketing and sales strategies to promote products in the new market

Infiniti's market entry strategy comprised of:

Market research study to identify the latest market trends and industry developments in the European flexible packaging market

Market scanning and monitoring analysis to evaluate the current market landscape and forecast potential market changes

Market intelligence engagement to identify the right mode of market entry

The market entry strategy engagement helped the flexible packaging company to:

Understand the US flexible packaging market transformations

Identify the right partners to support operations in the US

Set up a robust product marketing plan to reach out to their end-users

Understand the capital requirements for entering the US flexible packaging market

