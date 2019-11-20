Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest market segmentation analysis for an automotive company. This success story provides comprehensive insights into how Infiniti's market segmentation analysis helped an automotive company based out of the US to efficiently allocate their marketing budget and drive market growth.
The key challenges faced by the client include:
- Making product development and customer service more effective by devising personalized approaches for different customer segments
- Determining ways to acquire new customers and build brand loyalty
- Reaching out to the right set of customers
- Restructuring their marketing models to meet customers' rising needs and requirements
Infiniti's market segmentation analysis comprised of:
- Customer needs assessment to analyze the changing needs and demands of target customers
- Customer satisfaction survey to understand the satisfaction level of customers regarding the client's product and service offerings
- Sales and marketing strategy engagement to devise a robust marketing plan
- Competitive benchmarking analysis to compare the client's marketing strategies with that of their competitors
The market segmentation analysis helped the automotive company to:
- Optimize customer retention and acquisition strategies
- Offer personalized services to customers and improve competitiveness
- Curtail the losses in market share and increase profits
- Understand customers' needs and adapt to the fast-changing marketplace
- Develop sound marketing strategies to drive business growth
About Infiniti Research
Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges.
