The number of working women has increased considerably around the world. This trend is giving a financial boost to the overall income of families, allowing consumers to spend lavishly on travel and other related activities. The rising spending capability of consumers is one of the major reasons for the growth of the adventure tourism market. Higher disposable income in Pacific Rim countries such as Malaysia, Indonesia, and Vietnam resulting from an increase in double-income households is anticipated to drive market growth further.

As per Technavio, the launch of low-cost airlines will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2018-2022.

Adventure Tourism Market: Launch of Low-Cost Airlines

Airlines are the most preferred mode of transportation for domestic as well as international travel as airlines are comfortable and entail lesser travel time. Many new airlines are being launched that are budget-friendly and support the persistent mandate from the tourism sector to cater to the growing demands of travelers around the world. Thus, the launch of low-cost airlines is expected to be one of the key adventure tourism market trends that will drive market growth.

"Apart from the launch of low-cost airlines, other factors such as personalization of guest data, and higher prevalence of online travel agencies will have a significant impact on the growth of the adventure tourism market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Adventure Tourism Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the adventure tourism market by type (domestic adventure tourism and international adventure tourism), contribution toward GDP (indirect contribution, direct contribution, and induced contribution), by category (thrill tourism, eco-tourism, accessible tourism, and ethno-tourism), and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

EMEA held the largest share of the market in 2017, followed by APAC and the Americas, respectively. The growth of the adventure tourism market share in EMEA can be attributed to several factors such as the high volume of tourist arrivals and the promotion of natural resources by governments of various European countries to promote tourism. The adventure tourism market is primarily driven by revenue-contributing countries such as Germany, Spain, Switzerland, and Iceland,

