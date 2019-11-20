Web Presence: David Joslin Talks About the Mergers & Acquisition Trends in Healthcare in 2019

SARASOTA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2019 / As a successful senior advisor and radiology consultant, David Kent Joslin has a long successful career in the healthcare industry. For many years, David Joslin has advised companies to help them identify areas that inhibit growth. His role helps healthcare companies develop a competitive strategy and reach success. David Kent Joslin has also worked with a variety of healthcare services, management consulting, and software development. David's experience with Mergers & Acquisitions healthcare has helped him put together deals for multi-million dollar companies. This is one of the reasons why David Joslin is familiar with the Mergers & Acquisition trends in 2019.

So far, in 2019, healthcare M&As accounted for $11.3 billion in transactional revenue. According to David Joslin, 2018 saw some healthcare M&A trends that carried over into 2019. Small and community-based hospitals and health centers partnered with some of the large regional hospitals. David Joslin explains this move will ensure the survival and growth of the smaller hospitals.

The smaller hospitals were not the only ones merging in 2019. Large and regional healthcare facilities and hospitals participated in mega-mergers to expand their service reach and health coverage. David Joslin also explains that one of the most significant trends includes nonprofit healthcare systems acquiring for-profit health centers and hospitals. By acquiring for-profit hospitals, nonprofits hope to fill service gaps.

Some of the other trends happening in healthcare M&A also have private equity firms accounting for most of the transactions in mega-deals, cross country integrations, and disruptive partnership models. According to David Joslin, the healthcare sectors that have seen the most M&A activity in 2019 include urgent care centers, behavioral health, senior practices, ambulatory surgery, diagnostic imaging, and senior living. For example, David Joslin explains there is a higher need for services that are happening outside of hospitals, which is the reason why urgent care services are a popular sector.

Aside from his work as a senior executive consultant in radiology, David Kent Joslin is also the board member of InSight Radiology Puerto Rico, a multi-site operator of free-standing radiology facilities. David Kent Joslin also has an MBA in finance and accounting from Columbia Business School. Not to mention, he graduated from Duke University with a B.A. in history and political science before obtaining his MBA. He currently resides in Sarasota, FL, with his family. When he is not playing a game of golf, he spends his time building homes with Habitat for Humanity.

