Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest market intelligence engagement for an automotive company. This success story provides comprehensive insights into how Infiniti's market intelligence solution helped an automotive company based out of North America to successfully enter the German automotive market and acquire more than 20% of the market share.

Market Intelligence Solution Helped an Automaker to Acquire More than 20% of the German Automotive Market Share

The key challenges faced by the client include:

Dealing with the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP)

Responding to developments in technology

Dealing with supply chain disruptions

Infiniti's market intelligence solution analysis comprised of:

Qualitative and quantitative market research to gather insights into market developments, industry cost drivers, and various certifications required to launch a new vehicle in Germany

Market scanning and monitoring analysis to identify growth opportunities

Competitive benchmarking analysis to compare the client's marketing strategies with that of their competitors

The market intelligence analysis helped the automotive company to:

Devise a market entry strategy to enter the German automotive market

Identify the best business partners to support their operations in the German automotive market

Acquire more than 20% of the German automotive market share

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

