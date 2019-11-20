Web Presence: Ophthalmologist Dr. Mark R. Fleckner MD Answers an Important Eye Question, Does a Retina Tear Always Lead to Detachment?

GARDEN CITY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2019 / Mark R. Fleckner, MD, regularly receives questions related to vision and eye care maintenance. A highly-trained Ophthalmologist, Mark R. Fleckner, can produce answers.

Mark R. Fleckner, MD, is a New York board-certified Ophthalmologist who works with patients daily. During his interactions, Dr. Mark Fleckner likes to inform patients on how to take care of their vision. He will share any current eye issues, concerns, and solutions.

Most recognize the retina as an essential eye function. It is a thin, light-sensitive tissue that generates vision.

At times, tears can form in the retina, creating a risk of retinal detachment and severe loss of vision.

Dr. Mark Fleckner answers the question most have about the retina. People want to know, "Does a retinal tear always lead to detachment?"

Dr. Mark R. Fleckner says the cause of the retinal detachment is due to one or more small tears or holes in the retina. However, it does not always have to cause retinal detachment.

There are some crucial factors to pay attention to when it comes to the eyes.

Retinal tear or detachment is often seen in people who are middle-aged or older. These eye problems are also more likely to occur in people who are very-nearsighted, as well.

It can also develop in those with a family history of retinal problems. Even a severe blow to the eye can cause retinal detachment.

Dr. Mark Fleckner does not want those who have listed pre-conditions to lose hope. There are many ways to help prevent retinal detachment. First, it must be diagnosed by an eye doctor.

There will be symptoms. If there is a tear in the retina, floaters, flashes or sudden blurry vision will occur. With retinal detachment, the symptoms can be the same as retinal tears. There might also be the addition of an area of vision that may seem shadowed.

Mark Fleckner, MD, states that prompt treatment of a torn retina can prevent it from detaching. If not caught early and detachment occurs, eye surgery is necessary to repair it. Otherwise, patients will experience vision loss.

Several treatments are available. Dr. Mark Fleckner explains when there is a tear or hole in the retina, it needs immediate treatment. Eye professionals will recommend a particular type of laser treatment or freezing.

Laser eye treatment is often performed as an outpatient procedure that requires no surgical incision. The eye freezing procedure is similar, but with local anesthesia used to numb the eye.

If the retina does become detached, eye doctors will use surgical procedures to repair it. Mark Fleckner, MD, says that all surgeries press the wall of the eye against retinal tears. It holds both tissues together until scarring seals the tears.

Dr. Mark Fleckner also said that although a retina tear does not always lead to detachment, they can, if not treated. Regular eye visits are essential to avoiding vision loss.

