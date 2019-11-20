ITPartners+ Achieves Highest Partner Status with Major IT Solutions Provider

GRAND RAPIDS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2019 / ITPartners+ today announced it has achieved exclusive Blue Partner Status with Datto, the world's leading provider of IT solutions delivered through managed service providers (MSPs). Datto Blue Status represents the top 5 percent of the company's partners, worldwide.

ITPartners+ has exceeded high standards of performance to qualify for Blue Status, the highest classification provided by Datto.

ITPartners+ was founded two years ago by Kevin Damghani and Jonathan Highman as a B2B extension of their successful break-fix company, Computer Rescue 911. Already a seasoned Datto partner, ITPartners+ serves businesses and government agencies nationwide and has gained a reputation as Datto experts.

"We couldn't be prouder of our entire team at ITParners+ for such a great achievement" said Kevin Damghani, Chief Partner Experience Engineer at ITPartners+. "Datto represents the very best in backup and disaster recovery and, being able to deliver such quality to our partner base around the nation, has been a fantastic experience."

"We are thrilled to recognize ITPartners+ as a Blue Partner," said Rob Rae, Vice President of Business Development, Datto. "We are committed to providing ITPartners+, and all of our partners, with the necessary capabilities to develop deep relationships with their customers and keep growing their brands and businesses. "

About ITPartners+

ITPartners+ is an IT Managed Services Provider in Grand Rapids, MI with a national reach. Serving government agencies and businesses, we offer services for companies with and without IT support staff in-house. ITPartners+ has a flexible and unlimited model that is unique in the Managed Services Industry-one company, unlimited support, and no surprise bills. Fully Managed, Unbelievably Simple.

