Dstillery Wins Quirk's Media's Groundbreaking Research Project Award

Company scientists and engineers showcase innovative prediction techniques

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2019 / Dstillery, the leading custom audience solutions partner for agencies and brands, is pleased to announce that it has won the Groundbreaking Research Project Award, part of The Marketing Research and Insight Excellence Awards, powered by Quirk's Media. This award reinforces Dstillery's reputation for unique expertise in data science.

Peter Lenz, Senior Geospatial Analyst, Data Science & Analytics, Peter Ibarra, Director of Strategic Initiatives, and Matt Sabban, Director of Solutions Engineering, accepted the award at the Quirk's black-tie gala on Monday, November 18, at the Edison Ballroom in New York City. The trio earned the nomination for their use of novel AI-power clustering techniques to look at whether Fantasy Sports, e-Sports, and e-Gambling represent good investments for sports teams seeking to expand their current pool of in-stadium ticket buyers.

"It was an honor just to be recognized for our research, but to win this award is a career highlight," said Lenz. "The depth and breadth of data that Dstillery has available is incredibly valuable for advertisers, but it can also be applied in new and unconventional ways. It's a great benefit that the company allows us to use that data in our passion projects. This project was spurred by our shared interest in the New York Mets, and unlike that team, we've managed to bring home an award."

The company was nominated for the Groundbreaking Research Project alongside leading companies across the data science landscape. To learn more about the winning research paper and its conclusions, listen to a podcast conversation with the researchers.

Dstillery empowers agencies, brands, and enterprise partners to execute high performance programmatic campaigns at scale by identifying and activating the most accurate, high value audiences on their platform of choice. This research represents a collaboration across data science roles and disciplines. Each member of Dstillery's data science and engineering teams contributes to the company's mission in different ways on a day-to-day basis, and they come together to push new ideas forward.

The Marketing Research and Insight Excellence Awards, powered by Quirk's Media, recognize the researchers, vendors and products and services that are adding value and impact to marketing research. Finalists are selected by a panel of judges made up of a combination of end-client researchers, supplier partners and Quirk's editorial staff. For more information, visit quirksawards.com.

About Dstillery

Founded in 2008, Dstillery is the leading custom audience solutions company, empowering brands and their agencies to maximize the value of customer data and transform the way they connect with their audiences.

Our premier product, Custom AI Audiences, is built by just-for-your-brand Custom AI models that deliver the ideal combination of accuracy and scale. Because Dstillery continuously rescores candidates in and out of audiences, our audiences are always up-to-date and on-target. That's why brands across Retail, CPG, Finance, Luxury, B2B, Telco, Travel, and Tech rely on Dstillery's audience solutions for branding and direct response initiatives to thrive.

To learn more, visit us at www.dstillery.com or follow us on Twitter @Dstillery.

About Quirk's

Quirk's Marketing Research Media produces a print and digital magazine, e-newsletters, events, industry awards, webinars and the most comprehensive website - all of which is devoted entirely to professionals responsible for conducting, coordinating and purchasing marketing research products and services. Designed to promote the understanding, use and value of marketing research, Quirk's free resources include original articles on research techniques, case studies, news, survey findings, global listings for conferences and jobs, LinkedIn groups, webinars and the most complete and up-to-date directories of market research product and service companies. To get your own free access visit www.quirks.com.

